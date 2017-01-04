Dump your clutter: a strategy for creating order out of chaos in 2017

Anyone who knows me well will confirm this: I am not the most organized person on the planet. Somehow, I manage to function in the multi-tasking world of journalism. Maybe it’s because there’s something appealing about the seat-of-the-pants demands of news deadlines, or because having a Plan B, no matter how cloudy and ill-formed, is second nature to me. But at the end of the day, there’s no denying that workplace organization is not my strong suit.

Outside the newsroom, personal organization has also been a longtime challenge. Years ago, when I was in school full-time, working part-time, and trying hard to maintain a tidy, predictable, welcoming home for my then-husband and our two boys, I discovered FlyLady. For the uninitiated, “FlyLady” is the the pseudonym of Marla Cilley, a North Carolina housewife-turned-entrepreneur who has built a network of devotees — and a small business empire — by laying out a step-by-step, day-by-day system for maintaining order and serenity in our homes and our lives.

From wearing lace-up shoes and polishing the kitchen sink every night to tackling the darkest recesses of the junk closet, FlyLady offers hope and structure to people who struggle with the routine challenges of creating an orderly home environment. She even puts a name to it: CHAOS, or Can’t Have Anyone Over Syndrome.

FlyLady encouraged me to set my home to rights a little at a time, to be patient with the process and to set a good example for my family members rather than nagging them to be more tidy. In the interest of pragmatism, she also provided a 30-minute emergency plan for making my house presentable for the in-laws or other short-notice guests.

But FlyLady stresses the importance of making regular “baby steps” toward organizing and decluttering our homes, along with thoughtful essays about work-life balance, recipes for easy weeknight meals, suggestions for spicing up marital relations and other topics you might wish you had learned from your mother but didn’t.

I’m not a complete evangelist for FlyLady, mind you. I long ago unsubscribed from her rambling daily emails, weekly newsletters and other nattering reminders. Like many online services, this one can quickly become a time-suck project of its own, complete with pitches to purchase special organizational calendars, weekly meal plans and color-coded cleaning tools. But I still dip in and out of the FlyLady website from time to time, picking up a bit of inspiration here and a concrete tip there. As they say in 12-step, “Take what you need and leave the rest.”

Recently I was reminded of a FlyLady lesson about clutter. This was on New Year’s Day, when I sat down at my home computer and looked at the mess of files, photos and documents that were piled up, higglety-pigglety, on my desktop screen. If my actual desk, at home or at work, had that much junk stacked up on it, I wouldn’t find a place to set down my coffee cup, much less be able to function productively.

You cannot organize clutter, FlyLady maintains. You can only get rid of it.

So I took a couple of hours and tidied it up. As FlyLady suggests, much of the stuff on my desktop was abject clutter — files I had downloaded on impulse or for short-term reference that I no longer needed. I dragged 90 percent of it into the trash and deleted it. I saved a few photographs, which required about 5 minutes to figure out how my “Photos” application actually works. It’s not rocket science, it turns out, but I had just never bothered before.

Emboldened, I opened my personal email Inbox and mass-deleted about 13,000 old messages, dating back to 2008, the year my first marriage fell apart. Why was I hanging on to them? Evidence? Nostalgia? My autobiography? It was ridiculous. I saved a few tender exchanges between my grown sons and me, but even those were hardly deathless prose.

I also saved a file of my email missives with my new husband, Douglas, starting with our meetup on Match.com in 2011 and ending about the time I moved in with him in 2013. There are some nuggets of sweetness and humor in there I will want to revisit in the years ahead.

Here’s to organizing, simplifying and decluttering our lives for 2017.



